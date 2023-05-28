Video – Recalling memorable Juventus goals vs Milan, featuring Pirlo and Amauri

Ahead of Sunday’s big clash against Milan at the Allianz Stadium, the official Juventus Twitter account has recalled memorable goals scored against the Rossoneri from two previous thrillers.

The first ensued back in the 2008/09 campaign, with Alessandro Del Piero, Giorgio Chiellini and Amauri (with a brace) leading the charge towards a 4-2 win in Turin.

The second battle occurred in 2013/14. Andrea Pirlo scored a wonderful freekick against his former employers, while Sebastian Giovinco and Chiellini also contributed in the goals in the 3-2 victory.