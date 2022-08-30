Video – Recalling Nedved’s greatest UCL moments on his 50th birthday

On Tuesday, Juventus legend Pavel Nedved is celebrating his 50th birthday. The Czech joined the Bianconeri back in 2001 before cementing himself as one of the best players in the club’s history. He eventually hanged his boots in 2009.

On his special, let’s recall the vice-president’s finest moments in the Champions League, which includes some stunning strikes.

Coincidentally, Other famed ex-Juventus players share their birthdays with Nedved, including fan-favorite Simone Pepe and 1996 Champions League winners Vladimir Jugovic and Paulo Sousa.