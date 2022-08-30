Nedved
Club News

Video – Recalling Nedved’s greatest UCL moments on his 50th birthday

August 30, 2022 - 7:30 pm

On Tuesday, Juventus legend Pavel Nedved is celebrating his 50th birthday. The Czech joined the Bianconeri back in 2001 before cementing himself as one of the best players in the club’s history. He eventually hanged his boots in 2009.

On his special, let’s recall the vice-president’s finest moments in the Champions League, which includes some stunning strikes.

Coincidentally, Other famed ex-Juventus players share their birthdays with Nedved, including fan-favorite Simone Pepe and 1996 Champions League winners Vladimir Jugovic and Paulo Sousa.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

pogba

More disturbing details emerge regarding Pogba’s extortion

August 30, 2022
allegri

Cassano slams Allegri and Mourinho; feels sorry for Vlahovic

August 30, 2022
Pjaca

Third time’s a charm? Sampdoria try again for Juventus outcast

August 30, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.