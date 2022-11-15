dybala
Video – Recalling Paulo Dybala’s best moments at Juventus on his 29th birthday

November 15, 2022 - 6:00 pm

On Tuesday, Paulo Dybala is celebrating his 29th birthday. Despite leaving Juventus in the summer, the current Roma star remains a popular figure amongst Bianconeri supporters.

The striker donned the famous black and white jersey for seven seasons, scoring 115 goals and providing 48 assists in his 293 appearances for the club.

Eleven Football’s Twitter account recalled some of the Argentine’s finest goals and plays during his time in Turin in a wonderful montage dedicated to the birthday boy.

