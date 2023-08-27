Ahead of this evening’s encounter against Bologna, the official Juventus Twitter account recalled some of the club’s happy memories against the Rossoblu at the Allianz Stadium.

In April 2014, Paul Pogba settled the encounter in the Old Lady’s favor with a top-notch strike from the outside of the box to seal a 1-0 win.

In January 2017, Gonzalo Higuain netted a brace against the Emilians with his compatriot Paulo Dybala adding one from the spot to secure a 3-0 win.