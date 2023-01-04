Baggio
Video – Recalling Roberto Baggio’s splendid freekick against Cremonese

January 4, 2023 - 9:30 am

Following a long hiatus that lasted for almost three decades, Cremonese and Juventus will meet on the pitch for a Serie A fixture later on Wednesday.

The Bianconeri’s official Twitter account took the opportunity to recall a spectacular goal scored by one of the club’s most famous superstars.

On 9 January 1994, the two clubs shared the spoils in Cremona, but Roberto Baggio stunned the crowd by pulling off a fabulous freekick which curled its way to the back of the net.

