Video – Recalling Roberto Baggio’s splendid freekick against Cremonese

Following a long hiatus that lasted for almost three decades, Cremonese and Juventus will meet on the pitch for a Serie A fixture later on Wednesday.
The Bianconeri’s official Twitter account took the opportunity to recall a spectacular goal scored by one of the club’s most famous superstars.
On 9 January 1994, the two clubs shared the spoils in Cremona, but Roberto Baggio stunned the crowd by pulling off a fabulous freekick which curled its way to the back of the net.
The angle of this well-worked #CremoneseJuve free-kick though 📹👌 pic.twitter.com/jD8cmceTfz
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) January 3, 2023
