Club News

Video – Recalling some of the most memorable goals in Juventus history

March 27, 2023 - 2:00 pm

The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video containing some of the most memorable goals in the club’s history, titled “123 years of Juventus”.

The compilation features stunning efforts from club legends, including Alessandro Del Piero’s iconic volley versus Fiorentina, Zinedine Zidane cutting past three Milan players in a single trick, as well as Carlos Tevez’s brilliant solo effort versus Parma.

The montage also includes unforgettable winners, like Gonzalo Higuain’s last-ditch effort against Inter and Andrea Pirlo’s low drive in the Derby della Mole.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Why Juventus opted against renewing Juan Cuadrado contract

March 27, 2023
conte

What’s next for Conte following Spurs sack? Juventus among the hypothesis

March 27, 2023
Mbappe

Mbappé praises Juventus midfielder: “Matured on and off the pitch”

March 27, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.