Video – Recalling some of the most memorable goals in Juventus history

The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video containing some of the most memorable goals in the club’s history, titled “123 years of Juventus”.

The compilation features stunning efforts from club legends, including Alessandro Del Piero’s iconic volley versus Fiorentina, Zinedine Zidane cutting past three Milan players in a single trick, as well as Carlos Tevez’s brilliant solo effort versus Parma.

The montage also includes unforgettable winners, like Gonzalo Higuain’s last-ditch effort against Inter and Andrea Pirlo’s low drive in the Derby della Mole.