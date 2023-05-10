Club News

Video – Recalling the best Juventus goals and moments against Sevilla

May 10, 2023 - 10:00 pm

Ahead of Thursday’s first-leg encounter in the Europa League semi-final, the official Juventus YouTube recalled some of the club’s best goals and moments from previous matches against Sevilla.

The two clubs clashed heads in the Champions League group stage in 2015/16 and then again in 2016/17.

The montage includes a header from Alvaro Morata, a glorious counter-attack from Simone Zaza, a splendid low drive courtesy of Leonardo Bonucci and some defensive masterclass from the legendary Giorgio Chiellini.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti offers Juventus icon Alessandro Del Piero career advice

May 10, 2023
Pau Torres Juventus

Spanish report claims Villarreal would only part ways with Juventus target for 50 million

May 10, 2023
Rovella Monza

Protagonist or makeweight: What does the future hold for Rovella at Juventus?

May 10, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.