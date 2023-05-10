Video – Recalling the best Juventus goals and moments against Sevilla

Ahead of Thursday’s first-leg encounter in the Europa League semi-final, the official Juventus YouTube recalled some of the club’s best goals and moments from previous matches against Sevilla.

The two clubs clashed heads in the Champions League group stage in 2015/16 and then again in 2016/17.

The montage includes a header from Alvaro Morata, a glorious counter-attack from Simone Zaza, a splendid low drive courtesy of Leonardo Bonucci and some defensive masterclass from the legendary Giorgio Chiellini.