Legendary Italian manager Giovanni Trapattoni celebrated his 85th birthday earlier this week, and the official Juventus YouTube channel took the occasion to recall his grandest achievements during his time at the club.

The tactician enjoyed a long and prosperous first spell in Turin lasting between 1976 and 1986. That period yielded a host of achievements, including the club’s first international trophy, the 20th Scudetto title, the European Cup and the Intercontinental Cup.

Trapattoni returned for a second tenure between 1991 and 1994. While it wasn’t as successful as the first, it still bore a UEFA Cup.