Video – Red card and penalty for Juventus against Nantes

February 23, 2023 - 6:20 pm

It is definitely advantage Juventus against Nantes in the Europa League 2nd leg in France this evening thanks to a second goal for Angel Di Maria, courtesy of a penalty created by the Argentinian himself.

Di Maria dribbled his way into the area and somehow managed to get a shot on the goal, however, it hit the arm of Nantes defender Nicolas Pallois who was subsequently sent off.

It was a bit harsh but no one at Juve will be complaining.

 

