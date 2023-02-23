Video – Red card and penalty for Juventus against Nantes

It is definitely advantage Juventus against Nantes in the Europa League 2nd leg in France this evening thanks to a second goal for Angel Di Maria, courtesy of a penalty created by the Argentinian himself.
Di Maria dribbled his way into the area and somehow managed to get a shot on the goal, however, it hit the arm of Nantes defender Nicolas Pallois who was subsequently sent off.
It was a bit harsh but no one at Juve will be complaining.
A dream tie is quickly turning into a nightmare for Nantes.. 😧
Nicolas Pallios is sent off for a controversial handball in the box, as Di Maria converts the resulting penalty…#UEL pic.twitter.com/X3D09WDtWb
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 23, 2023
Penalty + carton rouge pour Nicolas Pallois sur cette action…
Vous en pensez quoi ?
(@RMCsport) pic.twitter.com/eNsItmQUo6
— Footballogue (@Footballogue) February 23, 2023
Ángel Di María has been a thorn in Nantes side as they are down to 10 as Nicolas Pallois is sent off for a handball on the line. 🟥 pic.twitter.com/kZuFioKCHm
— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 23, 2023
