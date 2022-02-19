Video – Relieving Roberto Baggio’s greatest moments at Juventus

Baggio
Relieving Roberto Baggio's greatest moments at Juventus

February 19, 2022

On Friday, Roberto Baggio celebrated his 55th birthday. The former striker is widely considered amongst the greatest talents in the history of the sports, and is one of the most renown number 10’s in Italian football.

The Divine Ponytail made a groundbreaking switch from Fiorentina to Juventus in 1990 (which caused riots on the streets of Florence), and enthralled the imagination of Bianconeri fans for five seasons.

So let’s recount his greatest achievements and best highlights during his time in Turin.

