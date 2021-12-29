Club News

Video – Relive the best tackles from Juventus defenders in 2021

December 29, 2021 - 11:59 pm

Few days before the end of the year, Juve’s official Twitter account dropped a compilation video containing some of the best tackles from the club’s defenders.

As always, Giorgio Chiellini had his fair share, but Matthijs de Ligt was perhaps the star of the show at the back throughout the year.

Brazilian fullbacks Danilo and Alex Sandro also contributed at the back, as well as Juan Cuadrado, Manuel Locatelli and even Merih Demiral who left Turin in the summer towards Atalanta.

