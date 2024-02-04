The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video containing three memorable Derby d’Italia displays against Inter at San Siro.

The first ensued in April 1992 when Roberto Baggio led the Bianconeri to a 3-1 victory with a personal brace and an assist to Toto Schillaci.

The second occasion was during the 2005/06 season, when Alessandro Del Piero entered the match in the second half to deliver the invaluable winner with a trademark free-kick.

Finally, in April 2018, Juan Cuadrado and Gonzalo Higuain pulled off late goals to turn the result upside-down and clinch what was an almost decisive win in the razor-tight Scudetto race with Napoli.