On Tuesday, former Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic is celebrating his 38th birthday. The Croatian was a vastly beloved figure at the club both for his goals and warrior-like spirit.

He signed for the Bianconeri in the summer of 2015, completing a transfer from Atletico Madrid, but eventually left in 2020 on a sour note after being frozen out of the squad by Maurizio Sarri.

The bomber’s birthday offers the perfect alibi to look back and enjoy his goals at Juventus, which include some stunning strikes, like the acrobatic effort against Real Madrid in the Champions League final.