Two years after his inexplicable sale to Everton, Juventus brought Moise Kean back home on deadline day. The Italian international was a product of the club’s youth ranks, and enjoyed a breakthrough season back in 2018/19.

So let’s remember his best skills and goals in a compilation video that was uploaded by the club’s official YouTube channel coincidentally few weeks before he was sold to the Toffees.

From his goals against the likes of Cagliari and Milan to his trademark celebration, the young striker surely had his moments. Here’s for many more!