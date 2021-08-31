Moise Kean
Club News

Video – Remembering Kean’s best goals and skills at Juventus

September 1, 2021 - 12:00 am

Two years after his inexplicable sale to Everton, Juventus brought Moise Kean back home on deadline day. The Italian international was a product of the club’s youth ranks, and enjoyed a breakthrough season back in 2018/19.

So let’s remember his best skills and goals in a compilation video that was uploaded by the club’s official YouTube channel coincidentally few weeks before he was sold to the Toffees.

From his goals against the likes of Cagliari and Milan to his trademark celebration, the young striker surely had his moments. Here’s for many more!

Avatar

You Might Also Like

“They’re almost lost” – Allegri’s mentor reveals the struggles of Juventus players

August 31, 2021
Morini Juventus

Juventus legend Morini dies at the age of 77

August 31, 2021
Allegri Ronaldo

Video – ESPN pundit doesn’t believe that Ronaldo would have changed Empoli result

August 31, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.