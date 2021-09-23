Video – Remembering Paolo Rossi’s World Cup heroics on his birthday

Last December Italian football mourned the of one of its icon, when Paolo Rossi passed away at the age of 64.

The legendary striker started his professional playing career at Juventus in 1973, and returned for a second spell with the club between 1981 and 1985.

However, his finest hour came in the 1982 World Cup in Spain, when he led the Italian national team to glory by scoring 6 goals between the Quarter Finals against Brazil and the Grand Finale in Madrid.

ESPN pundits remembered Rossi’s iconic hattrick against the Selecao.