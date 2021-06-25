Video: Remembering ‘that’ Simone Zaza goal on his birthday

The Juventus Twitter account congratulated Simone Zaza on his 30th birthday, whilst sending a special mention of his impressive late winner against Napoli back in February 2016.

The Italian has always had a special nature about him, but struggled to find the net consistently, which ultimately cost him his role in Turin, but that didn’t stop him from scoring spectacular goal during his short time with the club.

Once il Bianconeri, always a Bianconeri however, and we wish him all the best on his special day.

While the Old Lady’s official web page simply named that memorable goal, we thought we’d share that amazing winner with you.

Happy birthday Zaza!

Patrick