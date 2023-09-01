Leonardo Bonucci has finally departed Juventus and is now a Union Berlin player.

A number of Juve fans will be glad to see him gone. They have not forgiven him for signing for AC Milan earlier in his Juventus career but there are also a good number of fans who will remember him fondly.

Juventus have put out a short video on their X account showcasing some of the contributions that the 36-year-old made for the club.

🦁 Leo, from defence to brilliance ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/PKCRTH65zG — JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) September 1, 2023

Juve FC Says

Those who do not hold anything against Bonucci will wish him well and hope he does well in Germany and that includes myself.