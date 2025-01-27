Chelsea defender Renato Veiga has arrived at the J| Medical Centre to undergo his medical tests ahead of his tranfer to Juventus.

The two clubs reached an agreement in recent days over a dry loan until the end of the season which will cost the Bianconeri 4.5 million euros between fees and wages.

The 21-year-old was pictured on Sunday night boarding a plane taking him from London to Turin. After landing in Italy last night, the player’s long day at Continassa has now begun, and his first stop is at the Juventus medical facility.

Renato #Veiga al J Medical per le visite di rito. Nelle prossime ore diventerà ufficialmente un giocatore della #Juventus 🇵🇹⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/EmIKi7YDXg — JuventusNews24.com (@junews24com) January 27, 2025

JuventusNew24 posted the video of the defender’s arrival at J|Medical Centre. While a few supporters showed up at the door to greet him as per custom, it should be noted that the number was relatively small compared to other signings, which may suggest that the Bianconeri crowds aren’t too excited about this particular transfer or perhaps it’s due to the overall sour mood around the club.

Whatever the case may be, Veiga will be the Old Lady’s third signing of January after his compatriot Alberto Costa and Randal Kolo Muani.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The Bianconeri are still expected to pull off one more operation before the end of the winter transfer session, as the squad still lacks another central defender.

Thiago Motta has been operating with a depleted backline due to the ACL injuries of Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal, while Danilo has been omitted from the squad since he’s expected to end his collaboration with the club in the coming days.

West Ham United’s Jean-Clair Todibo and Newcastle United’s Lloyd Kelly remain the main options, as neither man is particularly happy following his respective summer move.

Therefore, it remains to be seen what the new few days will yield on the market front for Juventus who will be looking to get back to winning track as soon as possible.