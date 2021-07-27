Transfer News

Video – Renowned journalist predicts a brilliant future for Locatelli at Juventus

July 27, 2021 - 9:00 pm

Juventus fans are probably tired from the delay by now, but Manuel Locatelli is yet to complete his move to Turin, as the management has thus far failed to agree a deal with Sassuolo.

Nonetheless, famous football journalist, Nicky Bandini, believes that the Euro 2020 winner would be a great fit for the club.

The ESPN pundit feels that Bianconeri are secured upfront with presence of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala, but the midfield has been their obvious weak point throughout the last campaign.

1 Comment

    Reply martinn July 27, 2021 at 9:41 pm

    lets get this done this week, a big big piece of the puzzle

