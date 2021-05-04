Club News

Video – Rewind to Juve’s great comeback against Real Madrid

May 4, 2021 - 6:30 pm

Ahead of the second leg fixtures of the Champions League semi finals, the official UEFA Twitter account posted a video containing four of the greatest comebacks that took place in this particular stage of the competition.

Amongst them was Juve’s memorable turnaround against Real Madrid in 2003.

Los Blancos earned a 2-1 lead after the first leg, but the Old Lady sealed its ticket to the final with a 3-1 win in Turin thanks to a trio of loyal legends – Alessandro Del Piero, David Trezeguet and Pavel Nedved.

