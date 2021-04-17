Video – Rewind to Morata’s first ever Juventus goal against Atalanta

Before Juve’s crucial encounter away against Atalanta, the club’s official Twitter account took us all the way back to 2014/15, when the Old Lady pummeled La Dea in 3-0 victory.

Carlos Tevez opened the scoring in the first half after a fumble inside the box. The Argentine completed his brace in the second half after drilling a low shot to the bottom corner.

Finally, Roberto Pereyra’s cross found the head of Alvaro Morata, and the Spaniard managed to score his first goal ever in the black and white colors.