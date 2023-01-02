Baggio
Video – Roberto Baggio’s breathtaking solo effort is the Goal of the Day

January 2, 2023 - 11:59 pm

On this day in 1994, Juventus travelled to Udine for their first Serie A fixture of the year. Giancarlo Marocchi broke the deadlock for the Bianconeri and Stefano Pellegrini doubled the visitors’ lead with an own goal.

But in the end, it was all about the third goal, courtesy of Roberto Baggio. The Divine Ponytail snatched a ball between two defenders, before leaving his marker on the ground following some neat dribbling. He cut past one last opponent before scoring from an exquisite finish.

