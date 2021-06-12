Video – Roberto Baggio’s story at Juventus

June 12, 2021 - 7:00 pm

Juve’s official YouTube channel released a 17-minute video telling the story of the great Roberto Baggio with the Old Lady.

The Divine ponytail made a sensational move from Fiorentina to the Bianconeri in 1990 and remained with the club until 1995.

The video showcases some of the unbelievable goals and skills displayed by the legendary number 10, and explains his impact on the club.

Although the story ended in an underwhelming fashion – with the star departing towards Milan – Juventus fans would always be grateful for the fond memories.

