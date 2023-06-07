Video – Roberto Mancini remembers Vialli, explains Locatelli situation

Ahead of the Nations League semi-finals, Italy manager Roberto Mancini has gathered the troops, but he admits that he still feels the pain of losing his longtime friend, teammate and collaborator Gianluca Vialli who tragically passed away in January.

Mancini also explained why Manuel Locatelli and others have been called up for the training camp but were left out of the Nations League squad.

The Azzurri coach says his final squad remains uncertain as some players could still pick up injuries (in a reference to Inter players who will play the Champions League final on Saturday) while assuring that Locatelli will have an important role to play from September onwards.