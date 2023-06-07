mancini
Club News

Video – Roberto Mancini remembers Vialli, explains Locatelli situation

June 7, 2023 - 10:00 pm

Ahead of the Nations League semi-finals, Italy manager Roberto Mancini has gathered the troops, but he admits that he still feels the pain of losing his longtime friend, teammate and collaborator Gianluca Vialli who tragically passed away in January.

Mancini also explained why Manuel Locatelli and others have been called up for the training camp but were left out of the Nations League squad.

The Azzurri coach says his final squad remains uncertain as some players could still pick up injuries (in a reference to Inter players who will play the Champions League final on Saturday) while assuring that Locatelli will have an important role to play from September onwards.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Lewandowski

Barcelona reply to Juventus Super League statement, await crucial ruling

June 7, 2023
Pau Torres Juventus

Premier League club to rival Juventus for Villarreal defender

June 7, 2023
Vlahovic

Real Madrid overlook Vlahovic in favor of Premier League striker

June 7, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.