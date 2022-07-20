Video – Roma announce the capture of Paulo Dybala

After leaving Juventus as a free agent at the end of the campaign, Paulo Dybala became one of the most exciting names on the free agents market.

Although he initially struggled to find a new club, the Argentine has finally found a new home in the Italian capital.

On Wednesday, Roma officially announced the signing of La Joya by posting a video on Twitter showing the 28-year-old signing his new contract.

The Giallorossi also used the opportunity to raise awareness for missing children all over the world.