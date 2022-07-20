Video – Roma announce the capture of Paulo Dybala

After leaving Juventus as a free agent at the end of the campaign, Paulo Dybala became one of the most exciting names on the free agents market.
Although he initially struggled to find a new club, the Argentine has finally found a new home in the Italian capital.
On Wednesday, Roma officially announced the signing of La Joya by posting a video on Twitter showing the 28-year-old signing his new contract.
The Giallorossi also used the opportunity to raise awareness for missing children all over the world.
🆕 𝗪𝗘𝗟𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘 | Paulo Dybala 🐺🇦🇷
The club is delighted to confirm the signing of the world-renowned forward!
We also hope this video can help continue to raise awareness in the search for missing children all around the globe. 🙏
#ASRoma | @ICMEC_official pic.twitter.com/eb0TXYXamk
— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) July 20, 2022
