Video – Roma restore their lead through deflected Mkhitaryan strike

January 9, 2022 - 6:48 pm

Roma have gone back into the lead just after the halftime break thanks to a deflected Henrikh Mkhitaryan shot, however, there is an argument that Wojciech Szczęsny could have done a bit better in the Juve goal.

This was the last thing that Max Allegri will have wanted, to see his side go a goal down just after the break.

There is still enough time for Juve to get back into the game but the Romans continue to look dangerous.

