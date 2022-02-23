Video – Romano names his Top XI summer free agents, including Juventus duo

This summer, a host of top stars will embrace free agency. Famous Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano names the best eleven players who could become free agents if they don’t renew their contracts with their current clubs.

The list includes Juventus pair Juan Cuadrado and Paulo Dybala. While the Colombian should sign his extension in the next few weeks, the Argentine’s situation is a bit more complicated.

Here is Romano’s Top XI free agents:

(4-2-3-1): Ospina (Napoli); Cuadrado (Juventus), Christensen (Chelsea), Rudiger (Chelsea), Mazraoui (Ajax); Pogba (Man United), Kessié (Milan); Di Maria (PSG), Dybala (Juventus), Dembelé (Barcelona); Mbappé (PSG)