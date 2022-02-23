Club News

Video – Romano names his Top XI summer free agents, including Juventus duo

February 23, 2022 - 4:00 pm

This summer, a host of top stars will embrace free agency. Famous Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano names the best eleven players who could become free agents if they don’t renew their contracts with their current clubs.

The list includes Juventus pair Juan Cuadrado and Paulo Dybala. While the Colombian should sign his extension in the next few weeks, the Argentine’s situation is a bit more complicated.

Here is Romano’s Top XI free agents:

(4-2-3-1): Ospina (Napoli); Cuadrado (Juventus), Christensen (Chelsea), Rudiger (Chelsea), Mazraoui (Ajax); Pogba (Man United), Kessié (Milan); Di Maria (PSG), Dybala (Juventus), Dembelé (Barcelona); Mbappé (PSG)

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Vlahovic

Italian media praises Vlahovic, but another Juventus player receives under-par grades

February 23, 2022

Villarreal-Juventus match stats: Vlahovic enters history books

February 23, 2022

Juve’s injury crisis worsens as young striker leaves the pitch in tears

February 23, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.