Video – Romano offers the latest updates on Depay and Rabiot deals

On Monday, Fabrizio Romano uploaded a video on his personal YouTube channel listing seven deals that are entering their key stages.

Amongst the potential transfers mentioned by the famous Italian journalist, two are directly related to Juventus. The first one is Memphis Depay who should soon free himself from his Barcelona contract before signing a two-year with the Bianconeri as a free agent.

The second is Adrien Rabiot’s potential transfer to Manchester United. The Frenchman and the Red Devils are currently working on personal terms.