De Ligt
Club News

Video – Romano reveals De Ligt’s buyout clause

September 21, 2021 - 7:00 pm

In the last few days, Mino Raiola’s alarming words on Matthijs de Ligt didn’t go unnoticed, as the super agent claimed that Juventus may have to sell his client at the end of the season.

The former Ajax captain first landed in Turin back in 2019, but the club’s financial struggles could force them to accept a tempting offer.

Moreover, famous Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reveals that the defender has a buyout close in his contract set at 115 million euros which will be active starting next summer.

