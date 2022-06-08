pogba
Video – Romano says Pogba has turned down a major European side

June 8, 2022 - 4:15 pm

Famous Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has uploaded a video on his official YouTube channel offering the latest insights on some of the hottest deals of the summer transfer market,

The market expert says that Inter will have more talks with Paulo Dybala’s representatives this week, while Paul Pogba’s return to Juventus is at an advanced stage.

Romano adds that the Frenchman has already turned down a proposal to switch from Man United to Man City, while PSG and Real Madrid are looking elsewhere this summer, leaving the Bianconeri as the main contenders in the race.

