Italian journalist Carlo Garganese hosted his colleague Romeo Agresti on The Italian Football Podcast. The latter is one of the most reliable sources when it comes to Juventus transfer market news.

Therefore, Agresti provided some insights on the club’s summer Mercato, explaining that the Bianconeri must first sell players before adding new stars to the fold.

The journalist discussed the situation on the left flank, believing that Juventus might have to sell Samuel Iling-Junior to make room for Empoli breakout star Fabiano Parisi.

In the video below, you'll find an extract from the excellent interview