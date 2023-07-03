Romeo Agresti
Video – Romeo Agresti provides roundup on Juventus Mercato with Carlo Garganese

July 3, 2023 - 2:00 pm

Italian journalist Carlo Garganese hosted his colleague Romeo Agresti on The Italian Football Podcast. The latter is one of the most reliable sources when it comes to Juventus transfer market news.

Therefore, Agresti provided some insights on the club’s summer Mercato, explaining that the Bianconeri must first sell players before adding new stars to the fold.

The journalist discussed the situation on the left flank, believing that Juventus might have to sell Samuel Iling-Junior to make room for Empoli breakout star Fabiano Parisi.

In the video below, you’ll find an extract from the excellent interview, but for the entire episode and more thrilling content on Juventus and Calcio, consider subscribing to The Italian Football Podcast on Patreon.com/TIFP.

