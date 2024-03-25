Italian journalist Romeo Agresti heaped praise on Matias Soulé following his sensational goal in the encounter between Argentina U23 and Mexico U23.

Agresti urged the club to carefully reflect before deciding to sacrifice the winger to raise funds for their summer operations.

The journalist argues that the 20-year-old is a special talent and a great professional, one who deserves a fair chance at the club, especially following his exploits while on loan at Frosinone.

Agresti believes that Juventus should follow the example of Barcelona who often field several teenagers in their starting formation, putting their trust in strong players regardless of age.