Video – Ronaldo among five Juventus players to star in Tire commercial

On Saturday, the official Juventus Twitter account released a commercial for Linglong Tire, where five of their stars took part in it.

Cristiano Ronaldo was naturally included, as he is one of the biggest sports stars on the planet after all.

Young guns Federico Chiesa, Weston McKennie and Matthijs de Ligt were also included, whilst Aaron Ramsey completed the cast.

Each player had his own line to say, but perhaps the funniest is McKennie’s “Run, run, run!” which perfectly summarizes his own playing style.