Video – Ronaldo and Higuain combine for the Goal of the Day

On this day last year, Juventus welcomed Lecce at the empty Allianz stadium after the resumption of the campaign.

After a goalless first half, the Bianconeri crushed their southern opponents with four goals in courtesy of Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain and Matthijs de Ligt.

But the best of the bunch remains El Pipita’s thunderous finish following a sublime dribble followed by a marvelous backheel assist from CR7.

The Old Lady went on to win the Scudetto that season under the guidance of Maruzio Sarri.