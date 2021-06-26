Club News

Video – Ronaldo and Higuain combine for the Goal of the Day

June 26, 2021 - 4:45 pm

On this day last year, Juventus welcomed Lecce at the empty Allianz stadium after the resumption of the campaign.

After a goalless first half, the Bianconeri crushed their southern opponents with four goals in courtesy of Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain and Matthijs de Ligt.

But the best of the bunch remains El Pipita’s thunderous finish following a sublime dribble followed by a marvelous backheel assist from CR7.

The Old Lady went on to win the Scudetto that season under the guidance of Maruzio Sarri.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

rovella

Three possible roads for young Juventus midfielder

June 26, 2021

Italy v Austria – Confirmed Team News, Line-up & Score Prediction

June 26, 2021

Opinion: Spain fans are shooting themselves in the foot by chastising Morata

June 26, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.