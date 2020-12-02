Video – Ronaldo and Morata combine to put Juventus 2-0 up against Dynamo Kyiv

Ronaldo got his name on the scoresheet this evening in the Champions League and in doing so grabbed his 750th career goal.

The Portuguese superstar was assisted by Alvaro Morata and keeps Juve on target to be challenging Barcelona next week for the top spot in the group.

Ronaldo was very fortunate it has to be said but a goal is a goal regardless of how it is scored and Ronaldo certainly will not be moaning.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores his 750th goal for club and country 💪 pic.twitter.com/ZerVBPgghd — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) December 2, 2020