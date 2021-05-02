Video: Ronaldo at the double to rescue all the points for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo has just scored his second goal of the final 10 minutes to put Juventus ahead over Udinese.

The Old Lady had trailed from early in the match after their rivals moved 1-0 up after only 10 minutes, and despite leading for 70 minutes of play, Udine now find themselves behind.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s free-kick earned our side a penalty moments ago, which he buried right in the corner, and at the death he has come up with the winner.

It was an amazing cross into the box by Adrien Rabiot, who floated the ball in with his left, and CR7 made no mistake in heading beyond his rivals.



Pictures courtesy of BeinSports

Patrick