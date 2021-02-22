Videos

Video: Ronaldo doubles Juve’s lead inside the opening half

February 22, 2021 - 8:39 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo has headed Juventus into a 2-0 lead, this time with one of his trademark leaps to leave Crotone licking their wounds.

The Old Lady had taken their time to put their stamp on the clash, but could well have found themselves 4-0 up after a late flurry, but you won’t hear much complaints about a 2-0 lead going into the break.



Pictures courtesy of Dazn & Liga de Campeones

Crotone will now have a mountain to climb to get a result here, while Cristiano Ronaldo will no doubt be eyeing his hat-trick with a whole half left to achieve one.

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Video: Ronaldo opens the scoring despite an extended VAR check

February 22, 2021

Image: Confirmed Juventus team to take on Crotone in Serie A

February 22, 2021
Manuel Locatelli

Premier League giants battling Juventus for Sassuolo man

February 22, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.