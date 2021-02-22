Video: Ronaldo doubles Juve’s lead inside the opening half

Cristiano Ronaldo has headed Juventus into a 2-0 lead, this time with one of his trademark leaps to leave Crotone licking their wounds.

The Old Lady had taken their time to put their stamp on the clash, but could well have found themselves 4-0 up after a late flurry, but you won’t hear much complaints about a 2-0 lead going into the break.

Two headers, two goals for Ronaldo. 🎯 A first half brace for Cristiano. pic.twitter.com/GzDGGZqB5k — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) February 22, 2021





Pictures courtesy of Dazn & Liga de Campeones

Crotone will now have a mountain to climb to get a result here, while Cristiano Ronaldo will no doubt be eyeing his hat-trick with a whole half left to achieve one.

Patrick