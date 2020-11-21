Video: Ronaldo doubles our lead to cap off amazing 45 minutes

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored again as Juventus take a 2-0 lead over Cagliari.

It has been an amazing 45 minutes of football from our side, and the Portuguese has made sure that our fine football has been rewarded by a comfy lead at the break.

Ronaldo has managed to get onto a ball that is dropping behind him to hook his leg, and sent it past the goalkeeper, only moments after he opened the scoring.

His opening goal meant that he is the first Juventus player in 25 years to score in each of his first five Serie A matches of a season, taking his tally to eight after only five league outings this term.

Will he cap his night off with his first Serie A hat-trick of the season?

Patrick