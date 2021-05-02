Video: Ronaldo earns and scores late penalty as Juve push for all three points

Juventus forward Ronaldo has scored a late penalty to give his side hope of clinching all three points, with one more goal needed to complete the turnaround with under 10 minutes left to play.

Cristiano had a free-kick just outside the box, and the referee has blown after the ball struck the raised arm of the wall to give Juve the penalty.

The Portuguese made no mistake by burying his effort into the bottom corner, and Juve have been given a lifeline with less than 10 minutes lef to play.



Pictures courtesy of BeinSports

Patrick