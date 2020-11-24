Video – Ronaldo equals Messi record with equalizer for Juventus

Christiano Ronaldo has equalled Lionel Mess’s impressive record of 70 home goals in the Champions League and pulled Juventus level against Ferencvaros at the same time.

It was a standard shot from the goal magician even though it was a good 25 yeards out. The Portuguese meastro drilled the ball past the keeper effortlessly.

There is good reason to feel confident that Ronaldo will surpass Messi this evening and notch up his 71st home Champions League goal.

RONALDO! 💥 He hit that one with a lot of anger! Juventus are level and he's off the mark in the #UCL this season!#VMSport pic.twitter.com/I3fvrAXIK9 — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) November 24, 2020