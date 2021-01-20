Videos

Video: Ronaldo fires home to put Juventus ahead in the Supercoppa

January 20, 2021 - 9:33 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo has fired Juventus into the lead after the hourmark as Napoli fear missing out on the Supercoppa.

The match had started rather evenly, with Kalidou Koulibaly cutting out a number of attacks, but his side will be frustrated with the manner in which they conceded.

Our corner was fired in without clearing the first man, but they failed to clear it and it bounces into the danger area, and that man Cristiano was there to fire home.

This game was in fear of staying 0-0 going to the end of the 90 minutes beforehand, but something tells me this fixture is set to come alive.

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Image: Confirmed Juventus team for Super Coppa finale with Napoli

January 20, 2021
Dragusin

Juventus man being tempted by RB Leipzig as he struggles to get a new deal

January 20, 2021
ramos

Madrid optimistic that Ramos will ignore Juventus and stay

January 20, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.