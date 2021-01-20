Video: Ronaldo fires home to put Juventus ahead in the Supercoppa

Cristiano Ronaldo has fired Juventus into the lead after the hourmark as Napoli fear missing out on the Supercoppa.

The match had started rather evenly, with Kalidou Koulibaly cutting out a number of attacks, but his side will be frustrated with the manner in which they conceded.

Our corner was fired in without clearing the first man, but they failed to clear it and it bounces into the danger area, and that man Cristiano was there to fire home.

This game was in fear of staying 0-0 going to the end of the 90 minutes beforehand, but something tells me this fixture is set to come alive.

Patrick