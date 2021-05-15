Video – Ronaldo gives Juventus the lead against Inter Milan

Ronaldo scores even when he misses a penalty such is his magic when it comes to scoring goals.

Juventus were handed a penalty after Giorgio Chiellini was brought down in the penalty area from a corner, though the referee needed VAR to award the penalty after he initially waved away the Juve players demands.

Ronaldo, as per usual, stepped up but his penalty was saved by Inter keeper Samir Handanović but the Portuguese maestro was first to the rebound and he made no mistake.