Video: Ronaldo, Kulusevski and Rabiot put through their paces on return to training

Cristiano Ronaldo, Dejan Kulusevski and Adrien Rabiot all returned to join up with the playing squad yesterday, and the Juventus staff had a close look at their returning condition.

The three were all eliminated during the opening knockout round of Euro 2020, with Portugal eliminated by Belgium, Sweden kicked out by Ukraine, and with the French unable to overcome Switzerland in the penalty shoot-out before the quarter-final stage.

With just over three weeks until the return of Serie A football, the team is working hard to get everybody ready, and these three will need a little extra work to be ready in time, as will those who are yet to return from their break also.

From J | Medical to the training grounds. 💪⚽️ Today's Monday moments recapped 🎥#ForzaJuve — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) July 26, 2021

Will the three of them be ready to start in Allegri’s first Serie A fixture in two years?

Patrick