Allegri Ronaldo

Video: Ronaldo, Kulusevski and Rabiot put through their paces on return to training

July 27, 2021 - 12:02 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo, Dejan Kulusevski and Adrien Rabiot all returned to join up with the playing squad yesterday, and the Juventus staff had a close look at their returning condition.

The three were all eliminated during the opening knockout round of Euro 2020, with Portugal eliminated by Belgium, Sweden kicked out by Ukraine, and with the French unable to overcome Switzerland in the penalty shoot-out before the quarter-final stage.

With just over three weeks until the return of Serie A football, the team is working hard to get everybody ready, and these three will need a little extra work to be ready in time, as will those who are yet to return from their break also.

Will the three of them be ready to start in Allegri’s first Serie A fixture in two years?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Merih Demiral

Juventus will have to lower their asking price to sell Demiral, one club is keen

July 27, 2021
pjanic

Pjanic’s Juventus return is now dependent on the future of Aaron Ramsey

July 27, 2021
Del Piero

Juventus fans unhappy after Insigne goalscoring style enters dictionary before that of Del Piero

July 27, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.