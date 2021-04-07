Videos

Video: Ronaldo misses simple finish from close range

April 7, 2021 - 5:59 pm

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has missed a simple chance to take the lead over Napoli inside the opening two minutes of action.

The Portuguese has come under scrutiny in recent months as the club’s season has faltered, and the man himself may well come into question if this game doesn’t go to plan.

Danilo’s cross was put in the perfect spot to head home, only for the former Real Madrid man to thrust late and fail to make the desired contact.



Pictures courtesy of Eleven Sports

This certainly isn’t a game where we should expect to be let off when not taking our chances, but there is still plenty of time go out in search of the win.

Patrick

Avatar

