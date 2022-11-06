ronaldo
Video – Ronaldo, Nedved and the most memorable Juventus moments in Derby D’Italia

November 6, 2022 - 9:30 am

Ahead of the major clash versus Inter, the official Juventus Twitter account recalled some of the finest memories for the Bianconeri against our arch rivals in Turin.

The memory lane included a 3-0 victory that dates back to 2003 courtesy of Pavel Nedved and Mauro Cameranesi.

It also featured a stunning rocket from Juan Cuadrado who delivered the winner in 2017, and a spot kick rebound which ultimately turned out to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s last goal for the club.

