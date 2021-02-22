Serie A, Videos

Video: Ronaldo opens the scoring despite an extended VAR check

February 22, 2021 - 8:32 pm

Juventus have opened the scoring inside the opening 45 minutes against Crotone, with Cristiano Ronaldo the man to head home.

The Old Lady was enjoying an extended flourish of pressure in the final third, and it was a nice finish to cap it off.

We had a number of players in attack, and the ball had come out to Weston McKennie just outside the box, and his lay off to Alex Sandro was hooked in high into the box, and Ronaldo read it perfectly to find himself in space to head home comfortably.



Crotone will now have a challenge to get themselves back into the match, and may rue some of their missed chances earlier in the half.

