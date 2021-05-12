Serie A, Videos

Video: Ronaldo puts Juventus clear ahead over Sassuolo

May 12, 2021 - 8:38 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo has put Juventus 2-0 up over Sassuolo on the stroke of half-time.

The Old Lady have not enjoyed their best 45 minutes of action, but thanks to some fine finishing they have found themselves comfortably ahead.

Rabiot put our side 1-0 up thanks to a well-placed effort from outside the box, and the Frenchman has played his part in doubling our lead also, thanks to his header putting Ronaldo through in behind the defence.


Pictures courtesy of BeinSports

Will Juve close this out comfortably?

Patrick

Avatar

