Serie A, Videos

Video: Ronaldo scores his 26th goal of the campaign

February 27, 2021 - 9:02 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo has added yet another goal to his amazing tally as he put his Juventus side 1-0 up over Verona.

The Old Lady struggled to break the deadlock in the opening half, despite a host of chances, but they didn’t have to wait long after the restart.

It was Aaron Ramsey’s fine possession play which saw him dribble into a dangerous area before putting Federico Chiesa in to trouble the defence, and the Italian cuts back to find Cristiano Ronaldo in space in the box to calmly place his effort home.



Pictures courtesy of Premier Sports & BeinSports

It was a delightful move, and while it took a while to get the breakthrough, I can’t help but see us winning this by at least three.

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Video: ‘Mamma mia’ – Aaron Ramsey furiously protests his yellow card

February 27, 2021

Image: Confirmed Juventus team for Verona trip

February 27, 2021

Cassano: “Ronaldo has nothing to do with Pirlo’s ideas”

February 27, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.