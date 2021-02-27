Video: Ronaldo scores his 26th goal of the campaign

Cristiano Ronaldo has added yet another goal to his amazing tally as he put his Juventus side 1-0 up over Verona.

The Old Lady struggled to break the deadlock in the opening half, despite a host of chances, but they didn’t have to wait long after the restart.

It was Aaron Ramsey’s fine possession play which saw him dribble into a dangerous area before putting Federico Chiesa in to trouble the defence, and the Italian cuts back to find Cristiano Ronaldo in space in the box to calmly place his effort home.

Cristiano Ronaldo gets the breakthrough for Juve! ⚫⚪ That's a 19th league goal of the season for the Portuguese legend 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kyirXGtbjf — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) February 27, 2021





Pictures courtesy of Premier Sports & BeinSports

It was a delightful move, and while it took a while to get the breakthrough, I can’t help but see us winning this by at least three.

Patrick