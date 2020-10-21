ronaldo
Video – Ronaldo sporting a brand new haircut in home training video

October 21, 2020 - 1:09 pm

Ronaldo may not have featured for Juventus last night in their Champions League clash against Dynamo Kyiv but that does not mean that he would not somehow be in the news for one reason or another.

The great man has a new haircut that he has shown off on Instagram as he did some home training. Ronaldo is currently in self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.

The 35-year-old posted the video below and at the time of writing this had over 3.7 million likes, which goes to show that he remains as popular today as he has ever been.

