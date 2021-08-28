Video – Ronaldo’s double sealed comeback win for Juventus against Empoli

Well, Cristiano Ronaldo is off to Manchester United, but he surely left some memories in Turin. Juventus and Empoli will go head-to-head on Saturday night, and it’s time to recall an encounter that was decided by the Portuguese star.

The Tuscans took a shocking lead through a well-taken Francesco Caputo strike and maintained it until the second half.

A spot kick converted by CR7 brought the Bianconeri back on level terms, and the same man returned to score an absolute long-range rocket that found its way to the top corner.