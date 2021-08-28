Club News

Video – Ronaldo’s double sealed comeback win for Juventus against Empoli

August 28, 2021 - 6:00 pm

Well, Cristiano Ronaldo is off to Manchester United, but he surely left some memories in Turin. Juventus and Empoli will go head-to-head on Saturday night, and it’s time to recall an encounter that was decided by the Portuguese star.

The Tuscans took a shocking lead through a well-taken Francesco Caputo strike and maintained it until the second half.

A spot kick converted by CR7 brought the Bianconeri back on level terms, and the same man returned to score an absolute long-range rocket that found its way to the top corner.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Moise Kean

Opinion: Why Kean might be the ideal new signing for Juventus

August 28, 2021
Fagioli

Young Juventus midfielders receive call-ups from Italy U-21

August 28, 2021
dybala

Juve’s probable formation for Empoli encounter

August 28, 2021

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn August 28, 2021 at 6:10 pm

    back when we were pamdering to one player, destroying our goal difference to make one player who ran hot and cold look good.

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.